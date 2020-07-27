Pender County board of elections opens new satellite office

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning August 11, voters in Pender County will have access to a satellite office at the Pender County Hampstead Annex at 15060 US Hwy 17.
The satellite office will be open to residents Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
“Opening an additional office will improve access and better serve voters,” said Pender County Board of Elections director Susan Williams. “Throughout the year, the satellite office will have flexible schedules depending on need during an election-cycle.”
As this area is heavily populated, residents will benefit from the convenience of the satellite office which is in the ground floor conference room of the government building where voting also takes place at election time.
Staff will be available at the satellite office to answer questions regarding voter registration, party affiliation, candidacy filing or any other inquiries about voting.
“We believe the services we can provide there will be a true benefit to voters and candidates,” said Williams.
The main board of elections office at 807 S. Walker Street in Burgaw will continue to operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and now has a service window to facilitate social distancing.
