Next 4 films announced for weekly drive-in movie series at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the successful launch of the “curbside cinema” series at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium parking lot earlier this month, the August slate of movies have been announced.
The schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 7: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
- Aug. 14: “Mean Girls”
- Aug. 21: “Dreamgirls”
- Aug. 28: “The Goonies”
The screenings begin at 8:30 p.m. (parking begins at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $28 per carload (plus tax and online fee) and tickets can be purchased online.
Visit www.uncw.edu/arts/curbsidecinema for additional details and safety guidelines for the showings.
The series is presented by the Cucalorus Festival and UNCW’s Office of the Arts.
