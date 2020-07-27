NCAA grants waiver to UNCW’s Ian Steere

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - UNCW men’s basketball transfer Ian Steere has been granted a legislative relief waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play for the Seahawks in 2020-21, Head Coach Takayo Siddle has announced. Steere, a 6-9, 245-pound forward, began his career at NC State in 2018-19 before transferring to Big East Conference member St. John’s.
Siddle originally recruited the North Carolina native to Raleigh until Steere moved on to New York. He will bolster the frontcourt for the Seahawks, who are retooling under Siddle in the Port City.
“We’re very excited about this news and applaud the NCAA for granting Ian a waiver,” said Siddle. “He’s a very skilled player and will bring a lot of pluses to our program. We can’t wait to have him on the court at Trask Coliseum.”
A graduate of Northwood Temple Academy in Fayetteville, Steere was designated a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
He opened his prep career at Wesleyan Christian Academy, where he led the team to a 28-5 record and runner-up finish in the NCISAA 3A State Championship.
Steere played one game for the Wolfpack before transferring to St. John’s in the second semester. He scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in five minutes vs. Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 6, 2018.
Steere saw action in six games last year for the Red Storm. He made his St. John’s debut against No. 16/17 Arizona after sitting out first semester due to NCAA transfer regulations and sank a pair of free throw tries against the Wildcats on Dec. 21, 2019.
He also collected two points, one rebound and one block against No. 18/18 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2020. Steere, who grew up in Sanford, N.C., plans to major in Communication Studies.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.