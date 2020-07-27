First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up with fewer chances for storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this steamy Monday and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. An upper level ridge of high pressure will control of the forecast narrative in the Lower Cape fear region early this week, bringing sweltering heat and low opportunities for showers and storms.
Afternoon high temperatures will trend in the hot lower and middle 90s with cooler 80s in the midst of isolated showers & storms. Heat index values will top out around 105, so hydration and frequent breaks from the sun will be important to avoid heat-related illness. Temperatures trend slightly lower as unsettled weather returns by the middle and end of the week as a trough near the Great Lakes will aide in a modest rise in storm chances.
In the tropics, a wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has medium to high odds of development in the next 2-5 days, as it follows a similar path to Gonzalo west-northwest in the Atlantic Basin. This will be a storm we will be watch closely in the days and weeks to come.
Your extended forecast for the week ahead in Wilmington can be found below, and a complete ten-day outlook for your zip code can be found inside your free WECT weather app.
Enjoy your day!
