First Alert Forecast: rain chances set to rise, watching for more tropical development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! As July comes to a close this week, it will end on a classic note with storms, heat and humidity. Expect afternoon highs to soar up to the middle 90s amid hot sunshine Tuesday. The risk for a shower or storm for the first half of the week will be low, near 20-30%. As high pressure breaks down, the odds for storms will grow beginning Wednesday to 40-50%. An unsettled pattern will likely last through the week and into the weekend.