First Alert Forecast: rain chances set to rise, watching for more tropical development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! As July comes to a close this week, it will end on a classic note with storms, heat and humidity. Expect afternoon highs to soar up to the middle 90s amid hot sunshine Tuesday. The risk for a shower or storm for the first half of the week will be low, near 20-30%. As high pressure breaks down, the odds for storms will grow beginning Wednesday to 40-50%. An unsettled pattern will likely last through the week and into the weekend.
Across the Atlantic Basin, an area of low pressure has high odds, near 70-80%, of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm. It will travel west-northwest, a similar path to Gonzalo, over the next few days. Eventually this system will move into an environment favorable for further development which we will have close eyes on! If or when named a tropical storm it would get the name Isaias.
Across the Atlantic Basin, an area of low pressure has high odds, near 70-80%, of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm. It will travel west-northwest, a similar path to Gonzalo, over the next few days. Eventually this system will move into an environment favorable for further development which we will have close eyes on! If or when named a tropical storm it would get the name Isaias.
