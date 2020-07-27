Digging a hole at the beach? Oak Island Water Rescue wants you to remember to fill it in

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Everyone enjoys a day at the beach differently, while some enjoy relaxing with their toes in the sand, some people apparently enjoy digging holes. While excavating the loose sand might be easier than digging in your backyard, holes pose a threat to both humans and animals alike.
The Oak Island Water Rescue is reminding visitors to fill in any holes they might dig while at the beach after noticing an influx of holes left unattended and unfilled.
“There has been quite an increase in the number and depth of holes being dug on the beach and then left unfilled when folks head home. We want everyone to have a good time at the beach, and if that includes digging a tunnel to the west coast of Australia, so be it. But please, for the sake of people and turtles alike, fill in your holes before you leave the beach,” the Water Rescue posted on social media.
It’s not just good manners, most beach towns in the area actually have ordinances on the books regarding digging holes in the sand and filling them back in.
In 2010 the Oak Island Town Council passed the ordinance to address the growing problem of unattended holes on the beach.
It reads, “Holes dug on the beach are required to be attended at all times and filled prior to leaving the beach.”
Deep holes pose a risk to both people and sea turtles who come onshore to nest, getting trapped in a hole can prove deadly for turtles, and if deep enough, a collapse could be fatal to a person as well. Not only do they pose risks for death, but more likely they could lead to broken bones or sprained ankles for people walking or running on the sand if they do not see the hole.
“Sand tunnels/holes have collapsed and killed people. The weight of the sand suffocates them before they can be dug out,” according to Oak Island Water Rescue.
