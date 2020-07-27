Community-wide forums will address public concerns about NHRMC’s proposed partnership

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Partnership Advisory Group (PAG) is holding online forums to answer questions from the community about the proposed partnership between New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) and Novant Health.
Four dates have been set to hold a series of Facebook Live community forums where members of the public can pose questions through the comments section of the live stream.
Representatives of Novant Health and PAG members will be available during the live stream to answer questions from the community.
The dates for these community-wide forums are:
- Tuesday, August 4: 12-1 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 18: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 1: 12-1 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 15: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Additionally, local groups can schedule a speaker or speakers to discuss the proposed partnership at one of their meetings; PAG members and hospital representatives are available to speak.
To schedule a speaker, fill out the online speaker request form here.
On July 2, the 21-member PAG unanimously recommended NHRMC pursue a partnership with Novant Health, UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine after nine months of evaluation.
This recommendation was then approved by the NHRMC Board of Trustees on July 7 and the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on July 13, authorizing the county and NHRMC to execute a letter of intent with Novant Health.
During the upcoming months, an agreement will be drafted outlining the goals of the healthcare system and the priorities of the community for approval by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
This agreement will be shared publicly and a public hearing will be scheduled ahead of the final vote which is expected sometime in October.
