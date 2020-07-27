Bladen County man concerned after receiving unsolicited shipment of seeds from China

“I said, wait a minute…this is suspicious so I marked them ‘seeds from China do not plant’ and stuck them in the freezer because I was going to contact the USDA and department of agriculture about it,” said Ensminger. “With all the stuff going on between the US and China, I didn’t know if they were sending seeds to people that were seeds for invasive species of plants which would be horrendous for our agriculture, our farmers.”