Bladen County man concerned after receiving unsolicited shipment of seeds from China

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Agriculture issued a warning Monday about unsolicited packages of seeds being sent to homeowners from overseas.
Jerry Ensminger of Bladen County says he received a brown, padded envelope in the mail Saturday with a plastic sleeve of seeds enclosed. The package didn’t include any clues about what was inside the envelope, just post markings from China Post and his address.
Ensminger is an avid gardener and says he regularly orders seed online from reputable, American-based companies and he’s certain he didn’t order anything from China. Getting the unsolicited package set off red flags for him immediately.
“I said, wait a minute…this is suspicious so I marked them ‘seeds from China do not plant’ and stuck them in the freezer because I was going to contact the USDA and department of agriculture about it,” said Ensminger. “With all the stuff going on between the US and China, I didn’t know if they were sending seeds to people that were seeds for invasive species of plants which would be horrendous for our agriculture, our farmers.”
Ensminger is just one of many people across the country reportedly receiving strange packets of unlabeled seeds from China. Agriculture officials in Virginia and Washington have already issued warnings about the mysterious deliveries.
“I don’t know what it is; they could be completely harmless seeds but I’m not gonna risk it and nobody should risk it,” added Ensminger.
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture (NCDA) is urging anyone who receives a package to destroy the seeds and report the package to government leaders. The agency is concerned the seeds could introduce invasive species, insects or diseases to the US.
The state department of agriculture says they believe the seeds are connected to an internet scam called “brushing.”
“According to the Better Business Bureau, foreign, third-party sellers use your address and Amazon information to generate a fake sale and positive review to boost their product ratings,” said Phil Wilson, director of the Plant Industry Division.
In addition to seeds, people commonly receive other small, inexpensive items like rubber bands, plastic toys, or empty bags.
This type of international shipment of plant material is against the law. The NCDA&CS asks anyone who has received one of these shipments to save the contents along with all shipping labels and contact the Plant Industry Division at 1-800-206-9333 or email newpest@ncagr.gov.
