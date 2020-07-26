First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up with fewer chances for storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you, and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. An upper level ridge of high pressure will work to regain control of the forecast in the Lower Cape fear region, bringing sweltering heat and dwindling opportunities for showers and storms.
Afternoon high temperatures will trend hot and seasonable- in the lower 90s with cooler 80s in the midst of isolated showers & storms. By early next week, temperatures will climb to the middle 90s and present heat index values north of 100 degrees. Temperatures trend slightly lower as unsettled weather returns to the region, prompting modest chances for storms.
In the tropics, Hannah, having become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is centered over land and losing the energy of the warm Gulf waters as it moves into Mexico. Elsewhere, a tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has medium to high odds of development in the next 2-5 days, as it follows a similar path to Gonzalo west-northwest in the Atlantic Basin. Its track is uncertain, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it on the days to come.
