First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning up with fewer chances for storms

In the tropics, Hannah, having become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is centered over land and losing the energy of the warm Gulf waters as it moves into Mexico. Elsewhere, a tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has medium to high odds of development in the next 2-5 days, as it follows a similar path to Gonzalo west-northwest in the Atlantic Basin. Its track is uncertain, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it on the days to come.