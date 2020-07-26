First Alert Forecast: scorching temps locally, tropics remain busy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! As July comes to a close this week, it will end on a classic note with storms, heat and humidity. As the new week begins, expect afternoon highs to soar up to the middle 90s amid hot sunshine. The risk for a shower or storm for the first half of the week will be low, near 20-30%. As high pressure breaks down, the odds for storms will grow beginning Wednesday to 40-50%. An unsettled pattern will likely last through the week and into the weekend.
In the tropics, Hanna, having become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, made landfall on Padre Island, TX late Saturday afternoon and is now a tropical depression over northeastern Mexico. Elsewhere, a tropical wave in the central Atlantic has high odds for development as it follows a similar path to Gonzalo west-northwest in the Atlantic Basin. If named a tropical storm it would get the name Isaias.
