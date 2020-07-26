Crash shuts down part of South College Rd. Saturday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash shut down part of South College Road at the intersection with Wrightsville Avenue Saturday night.
Wilmington Police responded around 9:30 p.m.
Southbound lanes of South College Rd. and part of Wrightsville Avenue were closed as off 11:45 p.m. as crews were still visibly cleaning up debris in the roadway.
A truck and a car were visible on tow trucks both with heavy damage, and a utility crew was on scene with support set up for a utility pole.
No further information was immediately available.
WECT has reached out to Wilmington police for more information and will update this story as it becomes available.
