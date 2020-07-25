Stuff the Bus 2020: Community members pack a bus full of school supplies despite remote learning starts

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The rise in coronavirus cases has school systems across the Cape Fear starting their semesters with remote learning. But students will be in back in classrooms one day, and Cape Fear Communities in Schools wants them to be prepared when they do.
It’s an annual event, Stuff the Bus is a donation drive to help students and families fill the need of supplies for once the school year begins. The pandemic has forced many parents out of work causing that need to skyrocket.
Community Engagement Pastor Javi Mendoza said, he understands perfectly what the kids are going through and how they feel when they receive the supplies.
“I grew up with not having a lot,” said Mendoza. “Any time somebody would give to us it was such a blessing to know we were able to receive just by somebody being generous and giving.”
Backpacks, notebooks, pens and art supplies, all dropped off by community members wanting to do their part. So, when students are back in the classroom, it’ll be like they never left.
“A backpack can mean so much depending on the family,” said Mendoza. “It’s an opportunity to have something maybe their family may not be able to afford.”
It’s a bigger task this year, but community members say the students didn’t ask for this and parents didn’t ask to be without jobs. That’s why it’s important that everybody plays a bigger role, help to do what they can and make sure no child is left behind.
“Everybody’s story is different right now,” said Mendoza. “I guess when we get to be a part of somebody’s story, we can make an impact within.”
On the day there were more than 170 backpacks collected, not to mention other supplies also. Volunteers say it’s those kinds of numbers that have shown what good people can do, in such trying times.
