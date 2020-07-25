Pender Co. receives $20 million in state funding for reverse osmosis plant

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is one step closer to the building of a reverse osmosis water treatment plant to serve the Rocky Point Topsail Water and Sewer District with $20 million dollars appropriated from state funding for the project.
The Governor’s office announced the funding this week from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund/Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act.
Pender County is working to improve water supply to the rapidly growing eastern side of the county, including Hampstead and Scott’s Hill.
The plant is expected to cost a total of $71 million dollars and will take about five years to build.
Two wells are also being dug in Hampstead this summer and are expected to both be operational by 2021.
