First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot and stormy for final July weekend

In the tropics, Gonzalo will continue to chug through the eastern Caribbean islands through the weekend. Intensity forecasts remain uncertain, and have trended below mid-week predictions, but the most likely outcome for this feature is that it will lose definition before it can present any impacts to North America. Meanwhile, Hannah, having become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is expected to make landfall along the deep southern Texas coast Saturday. Elsewhere, a tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has medium odds of development through the middle of next week, as it follows a similar path to Gonzalo west-northwest in the Atlantic Basin.