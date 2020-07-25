First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot and stormy for final July weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you, and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A mid level trough will provide a reprieve from the upper level ridge responsible for the recent string of hit and humid days. This means some much-needed opportunities for drenching showers and storms will present themselves this weekend.
It’s worth noting that these locally heavy storms - while inconvenient to outdoor plans - would help us make up a 2″+ deficit for the month-to-date of rain. showers and storms have the potential to put down heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, along with lightning and isolated gusty winds. Afternoon high temperatures will trend hot and seasonable- near 90 degrees. Cooling storms would keep temperatures relegated more to the 80s.
In the tropics, Gonzalo will continue to chug through the eastern Caribbean islands through the weekend. Intensity forecasts remain uncertain, and have trended below mid-week predictions, but the most likely outcome for this feature is that it will lose definition before it can present any impacts to North America. Meanwhile, Hannah, having become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is expected to make landfall along the deep southern Texas coast Saturday. Elsewhere, a tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has medium odds of development through the middle of next week, as it follows a similar path to Gonzalo west-northwest in the Atlantic Basin.
Your extended forecast features a return to heat and humidity as the upper level ridging takes control again early next week. Heat index values will climb again over 100 degrees. Its comeback looks to be short-lived as a more unsettled weather pattern complete with more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s prevails through the end of next week. Catch the specific numbers for Wilmington below, and a complete ten-day outlook for your zip code inside your free WECT weather app.
