First Alert Forecast: a return to hotter and drier days to start the new week

In the tropics, Hanna, having become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is expected to make landfall along the deep southern Texas coast later today. Tropical Storm Gonzalo has degenerated into a remnant low near the Windward Islands. Elsewhere, a tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has medium odds of development through the middle of next week, as it follows a similar path to Gonzalo west-northwest in the Atlantic Basin.