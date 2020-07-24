Wilmington Police searching for driver involved in hit and run in downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and minor injuries.
“The incident occurred on July 14 at the intersection of S. 3rd St. and Market. The suspect was turning left and failed to yield right of way to the victim, who was driving straight through the light. The victim suffered minor injuries in the collision,” according to a WPD press release.
The suspect is described as a white female operating a light-colored Toyota 4Runner.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods,” according to the release.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.