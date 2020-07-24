Town of Leland created new zoning district to attract high-tech trades

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has created a new zoning district in an effort to attract ‘high-quality, high-tech’ trades -- the Innovation District.
“Leland council members approved a zoning ordinance establishing the Innovation District within the Town during their regular monthly meeting on July 16. The new ordinance specifically addresses a mixture of uses, including limited manufacturing, servicing and research activities, as well as supporting retail and personal-service businesses and restaurants,” according to a press release from the town.
Leland has seen explosive growth in the past few years and the new district will allow for the creation of new employment centers.
“This new zoning district allows for the creation of high-quality employment centers that can offer a moderate to high concentration of skilled labor and technical jobs, while also allowing for easy access – even within walking distance – to businesses that employees may need to utilize in the course of their daily activities,” Director of Planning and Inspections for the Town of Leland Ben Andrea said.
The new district discourages heavy industrial uses and calls for an ‘aesthetically pleasing buffer between nonresidential uses and current and future residential areas.'
“The types of uses allowed in the Innovation District are limited in order to ensure protection to Leland’s citizens, neighbors and environment,” Andrea said.
So where exactly will the innovation district be located? Within the new Leland Innovation Park.
“The new Innovation District will apply first to a 225-acre tract of land in Leland Innovation Park (formerly Leland Industrial Park) that has been voluntarily annexed into the Town of Leland by request of landowner WCM Enterprises, LLC and following approval by Leland Town Council on July 16,” according to the press release.
While it might start at the Innovation Park, it will likely been seen in new places as the town continues to grow.
“Gary Vidmar, Director of Economic and Community Development for the Town of Leland, said the Innovation District guidelines will shape much of the employment center development throughout the Town moving forward. Those guidelines can be applied to suitable locations outside Leland Innovation Park on single or multiple properties that are at least 50 acres,” according to the release.
“For many years, Leland has had a desire to attract clean, high-tech small manufacturing and distribution companies that can provide sustainable, high-paying jobs to residents. We do not have any desire to bring outdated smokestack-type industries to the area,” Vidmar said. “This annexation and establishment of a new zoning district will go a long way toward enabling the Town to accomplish this goal.”
