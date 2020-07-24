State responds to Chemours sediment incident, says river ‘looks normal'

“We are writing to provide an update regarding the notification we sent Wednesday evening. As we had indicated, we collected samples from the Cape Fear River near the Tar Heel Ferry Road Bridge, which is seven miles downriver from the Fayetteville Works facility. Based on river travel time, we would expect that this location would have received, by the time of our sampling, impact from the sediments that may have been released from the Old Outfall at Fayetteville Works. We analyzed the samples at our on-site laboratory, and the results show no detection of HFPO Dimer Acid at a detection limit of approximately 100 parts per trillion. There were similarly no detections for the other ‘Table 3+ Compounds’ (with detection limits of 100 parts per trillion for all compounds except PEPA and NVHOS, and a detection limit of 500 parts per trillion for those two). Duplicate samples have been sent to our third-party laboratory TestAmerica, which is able to analyze to lower detection limits, and those results are pending. As stated yesterday, please let us know if you have any questions.”