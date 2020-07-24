SC man coughed on products at Walmart while claiming he had COVID-19, warrant says

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WYFF) - A Spartanburg man has been arrested after he coughed on merchandise at an area Walmart while “claiming he could or did have COVID-19,” according to an arrest warrant.
Kyle Christopher Arendell is charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to property.
The arrest warrant said that Arendell "did willfully, unlawfully and maliciously do damage value $2,000 or less to the personal property of the victim."
It happened at the Boiling Springs Walmart on Sunday, authorities said.
The warrant said Walmart had to destroy the items “because they could not sale (sic) the infected, damaged items.”
Arendell is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center as of Friday morning.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.