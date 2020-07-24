Netflix renews ‘Outer Banks’ for second season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular Netflix show with ties to Wilmington has been picked up for second season.
Outer Banks was created by Wilmington’s Jonas Pate, his brother, Josh, and their partner, Shannon Burke.
The coming-of-age drama was described as a mash up of The Outsiders and The Goonies.
It follows a group of friends who go on a treasure hunt in a fictional North Carolina town.
The show’s creators wrote the show with the intent of filming it in North Carolina, but the first season was filmed in and around Charleston, S.C.
When the show premiered in April, we spoke to Jonas Pate about the series.
The show stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Charles Esten, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Deion Smith.
Cullen Moss, formerly of Wilmington, also has a big role in the show.
No word yet on when filming on the second season will begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
