Kure Beach man arrested, facing DWI charge after injuring two pedestrians in collision, police say
Alexander Edward Zielinski (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | July 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 5:06 PM

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Kure Beach man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly struck two pedestrians in Carolina Beach Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Carolina Beach Police Department, the collision happened in the 200 block of Ocean Boulevard around 7:50 p.m.

Police say the two victims were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 58-year-old Alexander Edward Zielinksi, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while impaired and two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle.

He was booked in jail under a $10,000 bond.

