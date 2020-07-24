Kure Beach man arrested, facing DWI charge after injuring two pedestrians in collision, police say

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Kure Beach man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly struck two pedestrians in Carolina Beach Thursday night.
According to a news release from the Carolina Beach Police Department, the collision happened in the 200 block of Ocean Boulevard around 7:50 p.m.
Police say the two victims were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, 58-year-old Alexander Edward Zielinksi, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while impaired and two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle.
He was booked in jail under a $10,000 bond.
