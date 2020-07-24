Interest soars in home school options for families

“There’s such a taboo associated with home school. I know my parents’ age, that generation, they...home school were like the weird kids, that came to school in high school and they were anti-social and like, super book-wormy and that’s just not the standard for home school anymore. That’s not what it’s like. There’s people all over the country that are doing all different methods and have been incredibly successful with it,” said Brinn. “It’s really about coming up with solutions that make sense.”