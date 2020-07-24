Floating home or vessel? Carolina Beach neighborhood submits request for town to better define the two

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of the Oceana subdivision in Carolina Beach are asking the town to make some changes to better define what constitutes a ‘floating home’ after owners of the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina brought in a barge with a house attached to it, and docked it at the marina.
The town and the marina have said the barge is permitted and is defined as a vessel, while homeowners claim it is a floating home. Now, the Oceana Owners Association has submitted a petition for a text amendment that would ‘protect’ waterfront properties from so-called floating homes in the future.
The argument comes down to two definitions, that of a vessel, and that of a floating home.
The marina claims the barge is considered a vessel under town and state definitions (the town has agreed), while neighbors in Oceana say it is a floating home and should be prohibited – and this isn’t the first time residents and the owners of the marina have clashed.
Tensions between the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina and Oceana residents have been high for several years. It all started after marina owners petitioned the town to allow them to install a ‘barge bar’ at the end of the fuel docks in 2018.
Residents of Oceana spoke out against the proposal for the barge that would have included a store, office, and flattop bar where hot dogs, burgers, and beer would have been served.
The town’s Planning and Zoning Board were split on the request in November of 2018 and the request was supposed to go before the Town Council in December of that year, but was withdrawn by the applicant before that meeting.
In October of 2019 the request was brought back to the town, and in January of 2020 the request was heard by the Town Council.
The request failed to get enough support by the council after a marathon meeting that took 7.5 hours leaving the request for a conditional use permit dead in the water.
Things were relatively quiet until earlier this month when the vessel in question was brought to the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina. Owners in Oceana pushed back against the move claiming the barge was a floating home and prohibited by town ordinances.
Town ordinances do prohibit floating homes stating, “The town shall continue to prohibit the occupation of public trust waters by floating homes.”
However, the town’s definition, which is at the crux of Oceana’s request for a text amendment, is clear.
“[A] Floating home means a house built on a floating platform without a means of propulsion,” according to the town ordinance.
The vessel in question does have propulsion in the form of outboard motors, making it a vessel. That is why the marina owners and Grady Richardson, the attorney representing the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina, are happy with the town’s decision to allow the barge.
In fact, according to Richardson, prior to purchasing the vessel, the owners of it reached out to the town to make sure it would be permitted.
Now, the Oceana Owners Association has requested the town clarify the definition stating in the request for a text amendment that “The waterfront properties need to be protected from floating homes on rafts or barges whether privately moored or in a marina. Carolina Beach says no floating homes allowed, but leaves its meaning ambiguous.”
However, for Richardson and marina owners, there is nothing ambiguous about it.
“The item in question is undeniably a boat and vessel, per Town Ordinance and per the law in North Carolina. The vessel has its own means of propulsion ... the Town agreed with us that the boat vessel is just that – a boat vessel in complete compliance with the Town Ordinances and state law. The Town’s decision was expected because it was the Town that assured my client – before it purchased the vessel at a substantial cost – that it was in complete compliance with the Town’s ordinances. The boat vessel will be used for exactly what one would think – recreational pleasure boating and leisure,” Richardson said.
When asked about the proposed text amendment, Richardson said he is aware of the effort by Oceana owners but does not think the town will approve the request.
“Yes, I am aware of the latest malicious effort by some Oceana owners to seek a text amendment and obtain discriminatory treatment from the Town against my client’s rights. We certainly do not believe the Town will pass the text amendment. If, however, the Town were to do so, the amendment would not affect my client’s vessel usage and mooring at the marina where it is lawfully located. Any contention or effort to the contrary will be met with a vigorous defense and challenge from this office,” Richardson concluded.
It is not clear when the town’s Technical Review Committee will hear the request or whether or not the marina’s vessel would be grandfathered in even if a new definition were passed by the town.
