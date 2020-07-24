First Alert Forecast: storm odds growing as we trend briefly cooler this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Friday afternoon! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Better odds for rain are in store through this weekend thanks to a break in the upper level ridge that has kept us hot and dry for more than a week in Wilmington.
It’s worth noting that showers and storms today have the potential to put down heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, along with lightning and isolated damaging wind gusts. Afternoon high temperatures will trend cooler but seasonable- near 90 degrees. Cooling storms would keep temperatures relegated more to the 80s. Instability ahead of a weak cold front will also keep odds for storms elevated Saturday. Sunday will still feature isolated showers and storms.
In the tropics, Gonzalo will continue to chug through the eastern Caribbean islands through the weekend. Intensity forecasts remain uncertain, but the most likely outcome for this feature is that it will lose definition before it can present any impacts to North America. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Hannah has shown better organization the past 24 hours. Its projected to make landfall Saturday along the Texas coast. We will watch both these systems, of course and any other systems of interest in the coming days.
Your extended forecast features a return to heat and humidity as the upper level ridging takes control again early next week. Heat index values will climb again over 100 degrees. Its comeback looks to be short-lived as a more unsettled weather pattern complete with more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s prevails through the end of next week. Catch the specific numbers for Wilmington below, and a complete ten-day outlook for your zip code inside your free WECT weather app.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.