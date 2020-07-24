First Alert Forecast: storm odds growing as we trend briefly cooler this weekend

In the tropics, Gonzalo will continue to chug through the eastern Caribbean islands through the weekend. Intensity forecasts remain uncertain, but the most likely outcome for this feature is that it will lose definition before it can present any impacts to North America. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Hannah has shown better organization the past 24 hours. Its projected to make landfall Saturday along the Texas coast. We will watch both these systems, of course and any other systems of interest in the coming days.