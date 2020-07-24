Energy bill support available from NCDHHS during North Carolina’s hot summer months

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Funding from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS)‘s Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is available to help people from low-income households manage their energy bills.
During the hot summer months, as people try to stay cool and avoid heat-related health crises, energy bills can rise quickly and may not be affordable for many households.
“We know many families are currently facing additional financial hardships due to COVID-19, and this program is designed to bring aid to those in crisis to alleviate cooling or heating emergencies,” said David Locklear, Deputy Director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services.
Financial assistance can reduce the burden of utility bills and help avoid health-related emergencies that can occur under extreme temperatures.
Households that have a final notice or past due utility bill and a health-related or life-threatening emergency may be eligible for crisis funds; households must have at least one person who meets certain criteria.
Eligibility is determined by departments of social services staff and benefits may vary depending on amount of need. Full eligibility details can be found here.
Application forms can be completed online here or downloaded here, printed and mailed, faxed, scanned or dropped off at a local Department of Social Services Office through June 30, 2021.
The Crisis Intervention Program is funded federally by the Administration for Children and Families. The funds are distributed through county departments of social services directly to the vendor or utility company.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.