Carolina Beach Family Campground served with nuisance, wastewater violations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials are working with the Carolina Beach Family Campground to address wastewater issues and an accumulation of trash on the property.
New Hanover County public environmental health, building safety and the sheriff’s office visited the campground earlier this month and observed that the wastewater infrastructure was “not adequate for their current population, along with other maintenance and cleanliness issues.”
The campground was issued a notice of violation for the inadequate wastewater systems and a notice to abate from the sheriff’s office for garbage, trash and other materials that could impact health on the site.
A county spokesperson says the campground has been instructed to not accept additional campers and to have campers in tents leave because of the inadequate wastewater system. They have also been asked to add portable toilets and hand washing stations, as well as dumpsters to add additional garbage capacity on the property.
Days after the notice to abate nuisance was filed, the campground posted on their Facebook page that they were no longer accepting reservations due to long term maintenance.
Environmental Health expects the campground to have a wastewater engineer begin to assist with the process of planning future operation of wastewater systems on the campground by July 27. Additionally, the notice of violation from the environmental health team says the wastewater violations must be brought into compliance by August 6 or appropriate legal action will be taken.
According to the county, the team is making weekly visits to remedy the issues as quickly as possible.
WECT has reached out to the owner of the campground for comment. When WECT called the campground’s office, an office worker said the property is for sale.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.