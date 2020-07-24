Brunswick sheriff’s K9 Ajk to retire after ten years of service

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced that K9 Ajk will retire after ten years of service.
During Ajk’s time at the sheriff’s office, he had three handlers, most recently Deputy Kenny Powell Jr., and specialized in drug detection and patrol.
“We are excited that K9 Ajk will be spending his retirement with his original handler, Major Brian Chism. Major Chism’s brother Matthew was also a handler so he will be reuniting with family!” the sheriff’s office stated in Facebook post.
Ajk will now enjoy his retirement days at the beach, relaxing with his family.
