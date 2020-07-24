Beck Black: Her music career gets a dose of “Starr” power (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“If you have a dream, you can make it happen,” she said. “All you have to do is believe in yourself. As long as you can believe in yourself, you can do anything. You can come from any background, anywhere in the world, even from Bladen Lakes Elementary School where I first learned how to sing from my first-grade teacher. You can do it. It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, as long as you have that dream and you have love in your heart, you can go anywhere.”