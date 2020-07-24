BCS: About 3,500 have signed up for full semester of remote learning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - About 3,500 students have signed up for a full semester of remote learning, according to Brunswick County Schools.
The Brunswick County Board of Education voted earlier this week to start the upcoming school year with 100% online learning for the first four-and-a-half weeks.
Remote learning is mandatory for all students for that initial period.
With about 3,500 students opting for a full semester of remote learning by the July 23 deadline, BCS officials say that 9,000 students would return to the classroom under an A/B plan after the initial four-and-a-half weeks.
“The information is being used to develop the best A/B Plan where students rotate face to face and remote learning instruction,” a BCS spokesperson said. “Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates will present the A/B DAY Plan to the school board at the August 4 Board of Education meeting for consideration to put the A/B DAY Plan in place after the initial 4.5 weeks of remote instruction.”
Editor’s note: Brunswick County Schools originally announced Friday that 1,500 students had selected remote learning before sending out a correction.
