WAVE board considers future of service as riders, citizens ask that Brunswick Connector be spared

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Big changes could be coming to how public transportation runs in the Cape Fear region.
On Thursday, the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority met for its regular meeting, discussing the future of the transit system.
The meeting also included the second required public hearing about the end of WAVE Route 204, otherwise known as the Brunswick Connector, which is set to shut down on Sept. 4.
Earlier this year, leaders in Leland, Navassa and Brunswick County voted to pull funding from the route, which is the only WAVE route into that area. Without that funding, WAVE officials determined the route would have to be shut down.
Riders and members of the public spoke to the board during the public hearing, asking that they reconsider the shutdown, as many use the route to get to work or visit loved ones across the river.
WAVE staff said they will continue moving in the direction of ending the route unless the board directs them otherwise.
It’s possible Route 204 won’t be the only route to end when everything is said and done.
TransPro, the consulting group hired by the board earlier this year, presented their recommendation on a re-tooling of WAVE.
In general, the recommendation is to concentrate WAVE’s routes to its most-used areas, primarily within Wilmington city limits and Monkey Junction.
The proposal was based on a study TransPro did using WAVE’s existing fleet, ridership and budget, and did not account for the nearly $7 million in CARES Act funding the system received earlier this year.
Consultants also identified the opportunity for additional revenue if UNCW were to pick up more of the cost for the Seahawk Shuttle.
In total, the proposed changes and potential additional revenue could affect WAVE’s budget by $1.8 - 2.3 million dollars.
Board Chair Chris Coudriet wanted to stress the proposal is just that — the board will have to take a vote on any changes — and there is more work to be done to determine the whole picture of WAVE’s future.
Earlier this year, Wilmington City Council and the New Hanover County Commission put this board in place to re-evaluate the structure of WAVE Transit, and try to find a way to make the system more financially stable.
In addition to the presentation from TransPro, the board discussed the ongoing search for a new executive director.
Last month, it was announced Albert Eby was no longer in charge of the system, with the board saying he stepped down, while he insisted he was pushed out.
The board voted to form a subcommittee to work on that process and bring back a selection of candidates for interviews, which they said they’d like to have completed by October.
