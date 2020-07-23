UNC system says no refunds on tuition, fees if pandemic forces return to online-only classes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - Students at University of North Carolina system schools won’t get a break on tuition or fees this year if the coronavirus forces campuses to return to online classes.
The UNC Board of Governors voted Thursday to keep tuition and fees, including athletics and student activity fees, the same, regardless of whether students are physically able to attend classes on campus.
Some board members argued that a lot of families are struggling; that online classes via Zoom are educationally inferior.
Chairman Randy Ramsey said individual campuses cannot decide to close without approval from the Board of Governors and incoming system President Peter Hans.
