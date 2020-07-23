Schools prepping buildings for students’ return

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - School staffs are prepping their buildings for the influx of students heading back for an historic 2020-2021 school year in the wake of COVID-19.
There’s plenty of apprehension from parents about what schools are going to look like.
In Columbus County, the district is trying to reassure parents of what’s to come, what students will go first, who will be in rotation, and what’s the protocol inside the classroom.
WECT reached out to the district for permission to have an insider “show and tell.” The goal is simple: allow parents to see some of the changes being worked on as we count down to the new year.
“We’re in the education and communication business,” said Ronna Gore, principal at Old Dock Elementary school. “We want parents to know our doors are open; call the principal office, stay online looking on Facebook, look at our website.”
There are lots of tutorials now being posted online to help familiarize parents with services offered to help make this a better transition for your child.
“Here at Old Dock Elementary, the change happens before your child walks through the front door,” said Gore. “We’re requiring answers to a short health questionnaire, and every student will have their temperature taken before entering the building.”
School custodians currently are trying to modify classrooms to account for social distancing.
Many alternate spaces are being utilized as well - examples like libraries being divided into classrooms, gymnasiums being used as make shift classrooms, as well.
At Old Dock Elementary, all the computers have already been sprayed and disinfected, ready to be assigned to upcoming students.
“We want this to be as seamless as possible,” said Gore. “This is a fluid situation and parents need to realize that. We could see even more changes as we learn about protocols weeks into the new school year.”
