Linda Thompson to lead New Hanover County’s new Office of Diversity and Equity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has selected Linda Thompson to lead its new Office of Diversity and Equity.
Thompson currently is the Public Affairs officer for the Wilmington Police Department and has been with the department for 25 years.
Her first day as the county’s Chief Diversity and Equity Officer will be Aug. 25.
“I am pleased to have Ms. Thompson join our team and lead this important department for the county,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “She is passionate and has done outstanding work across and for our community over the past two decades. She is a trusted voice and leader, and I am confident she will be able to build valuable relationships and help bring about much-needed change to help ensure access, equity and inclusion for every single person in New Hanover County.”
The county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy states New Hanover County’s goal is to serve as a “catalyst for change among underrepresented groups and ensure access, equity and inclusion,” a news release said.
In her current role with the WPD, Thompson coordinates media relations and public communications for the police department, and provides staff support to the Office of the Chief. She recently was named as the WPD’s Diversity and Inclusion Officer.
“I am overjoyed with the opportunity to serve my community on an even greater scale,” said Thompson. “Throughout my 25 years of service with the City of Wilmington, I have been blessed to work with some phenomenal people from all walks of life. They have taught me the value of differences and how every individual is unique in their own way. My desire is to bring these experiences to this new position and help tighten the fabric of our ever-growing community.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.