It’s official: Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Ashley standout Alex Highsmith
Charlotte defensive lineman Alex Highsmith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Source: Michael Conroy)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | July 23, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 8:13 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Alex Highsmith made it official.

The former Ashley High School standout posted on Instagram to announce he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team selected Highsmith in the third round overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

That news overjoyed his grandmother so much that she got up and danced.

Highsmith, who played for the Charlotte 49ers, was the 102 pick overall.

The Ashley graduate is the first Screaming Eagle football player to be selected in the NFL draft.

Highsmith was lightly recruited and chose to walk-on at UNC-Charlotte before earning a scholarship in 2017.

