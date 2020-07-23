It’s official: Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Ashley standout Alex Highsmith

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Alex Highsmith made it official.
The former Ashley High School standout posted on Instagram to announce he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That news overjoyed his grandmother so much that she got up and danced.
Highsmith, who played for the Charlotte 49ers, was the 102 pick overall.
The Ashley graduate is the first Screaming Eagle football player to be selected in the NFL draft.
Highsmith was lightly recruited and chose to walk-on at UNC-Charlotte before earning a scholarship in 2017.
