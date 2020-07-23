Interim meeting agenda suggests New Hanover County Schools may be switched to Plan C

All Pre-K-12 students will attend face-to-face instruction on an alternating three-week schedule. Students will be assigned to groups (1, 2 or 3). Siblings will be in the same groups. Groups will attend school in an ongoing rotation by attending school in person for one week and receiving online instruction for two weeks. The district recognizes there are some students with global delays who, by the nature of their disabling condition, have not demonstrated the capacity to gain meaning from remote learning models. For these students, expanded in-person services may be offered. English learners (newcomers) in their first 2 years of instruction will attend daily. A full K-12 school-based virtual academy through the student's home school will be provided for families who selected home learning for their student.