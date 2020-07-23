First Alert Forecast: heat wave breaks soon, odds for showers and storms increase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A nice Thursday evening and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Locally, oppressive heat and humidity has been the main headline with slim odds cooling storms. Finally, a break in the pattern will arrive Friday and last through the weekend as a much anticipated front will fuel scattered storms.
As the heat wave comes to a close, stay alert for lightning rich storms with downpours and gusty winds. Unfortunately, a few may miss out on much needed rain but there will be another opportunity next week after another quick pop in temperatures. Our heat relief might be short lived with another heat surge early next week.
Across the Atlantic Basin, Tropical Storm Gonzalo will continue to chug through the eastern Caribbean islands through the weekend. Intensity forecasts are especially uncertain with small systems, especially when encountering dry air. However, Gonzalo will likely not pose any threats to the Carolinas.
Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the north central Gulf of Mexico late Thursday evening. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect along parts of the Texas coast for an anticipated landfall on Saturday. We will watch both these systems, of course, as well as an additional zone of potential tropical storm development near the coast of West Africa in the coming days.
