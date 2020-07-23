Sheriff’s office confirms the identity of a body that washed ashore at Fort Fisher

NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - The identity of the body that washed ashore at Fort Fisher Thursday evening has been confirmed by Chief Deputy K.W. Sarvis of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to be Kenneth Allen Roberts Jr.
The sheriff’s office responded to a call that a body washed ashore earlier Thursday evening near the tip of Fort Fisher, just west of civil war monument.
Roberts had been missing since Monday and his car turned up at this location on Wednesday.
