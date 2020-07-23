Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video

Obama said he "couldn't be prouder of what we got done" and alluded to the Trump administration's continued efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act through Congress and have it invalidated by the courts. "It is hard to fathom anybody wanting to take away people's health care in the middle of a major public health crisis … and a time when unemployment is at double digits," he said. The Republican National Committee insisted, "President Trump and Republicans will always protect pre-existing conditions." However, when the GOP controlled Congress during Trump's first two years in office, it failed to pass a promised ACA replacement that would preserve the law's ban on insurers denying coverage based on a person's medical history.