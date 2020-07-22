Traffic Court to resume in New Hanover and Pender Counties next month

NEW HANOVER/PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic courts in New Hanover and Pender Counties will resume in August; however, people should go online first to see if their tickets can be reduced or dismissed.
“We are encouraging everyone to use this technology to effectively manage the volume of people coming to the courthouse,” said District Attorney Ben David.
Individuals with a pending traffic ticket should check the citation look-up online at least one week prior to the court date to view the options available.
After the ticket has been submitted for review, the individual will be notified via email if the ticket is deemed eligible for online processing. Individuals with multiple tickets need to enter each ticket number separately for review.
To help reduce the number of trips to the courthouse, fines can also be paid online.
In the interest of judicial economy, many cases have already been dismissed. Call (910) 772-6600 for New Hanover County tickets and (910) 663-3900 for Pender County tickets to see if your case has already been dismissed,
New Hanover County traffic court resumes August 7; Pender County traffic court resumes August 5.
Click here to check your court date.
