9pmRoutine: Leland police urge residents to lock their car doors after dozens of incidents

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement agencies all over the country are asking property owners to use the #9pmroutine to protect their belongings from theft.
The #9pmroutine is a reminder to do the following beginning at 9 p.m. each day:
- Removing valuables and firearms from your car
- Lock car doors
- Lock your home doors, garage, and windows
- Turn on outside lights
According to the Leland Police Department, there have been 25 incidents involving vehicles parked in driveways being entered during night time hours. They say many of the incidents involved personal items being stolen like loose change, wallets, and even firearms. One car was even stolen after the keys were left inside the vehicle.
The police department says every single vehicle involved in these incidents were left unlocked. It happened at several neighborhoods in the town: Mallory Creek, Snee Farms, and Waterford.
Leland PD has been using social media to promote the #9pmroutine to help prevent and reduce crime in the area.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.