What will Pender County Schools’ hybrid plan for restarting schools mean for your family?

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Ronnie Kennedy’s a dad of four kids—two of them are old enough to be in school and it’s been a real challenge these last several months.
“It’s been tough,” says Kennedy. “But don’t forget it’s been tough on them, too.”
Pender County Schools on Tuesday, July 21, voted on a hybrid option to send students back to school in the upcoming fall.
UPDATE: The Pender County School District is sharing details of that hybrid option, on a tailor made website that tackles education in the wake of this historic pandemic. #penderstrong,together
“Show and Tell Videos” will guide families through the process. To learn more about how the district is working to keep students and staff safe, every single day, click here, often.
K-8 students will be divided into two groups: Group A will receive in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday; Group B will receive in person instruction on Thursday and Friday. All K-8 students will take part in online learning on Wednesdays.
Traditional high school students will be divided into three groups (A, B, C). Each group will receive in-person instruction for one full week and then take part in online learning for two weeks before starting the rotation again.
The vote was unanimous, but not an easy decision.
“Let’s face it, we’re in a crisis,” says Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill. “A lot of thought went into this with the best information available today. Like our Board said earlier, as the numbers come in and things appear to change that would be better for our students, we’ll take that into consideration.”
Littered throughout the four corners of the Pender County, you’ll find road signs. A reminder, now, parents input is vital in this semester of the unknown. The signs read, “Let’s restart together” and refer people to the comprehensive policies in place, as the district navigates COVID-19.
“Today’s vote is just the next step,” says Communications Director, Alex Riley. “We still need to know how many kids are going to be in the classroom and how many families are opting to learn online. We also need to know how many are going to need bus transportation. There’s a limit as to how many we can put on the bus, and deal with social distancing requirements.”
Ronnie Kennedy’s glad a decision’s been made. He’s seen the frustration and the struggle and reminds people, “These kids are struggling with being at home, too; their whole lifestyle has changed. So, while it’s an inconvenience for us as adults, we got to remember it’s also an inconvenience for them and we need to support them.”
The Pender County School District wants to remind parents this plan is subject to change based on the status and severity of COVID-19 per state and local government public health requirements.
To learn more about the plan and how the county is continuously updating information related to your child’s education, click here.
