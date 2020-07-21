Pender Co. Board of Education votes on plan for upcoming school year

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education voted unanimously on a plan for the upcoming school year during its meeting Tuesday.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will go to school for in-person learning either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Students in this group would participate in remote learning the other three school days of the week.
High school students will be split up into three groups and will rotate one week of in-class instruction with two weeks of remote learning.
There also will be a virtual learning options for students that would require a commitment for a semester.
