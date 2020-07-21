NCDOT waives road test for some drivers 18-years-old and older

“With the time frame for resuming road tests remaining unknown because of the continued impact of COVID-19 cases, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) will begin waiving road tests for qualified drivers who are 18 or older, starting Wednesday, July 22. These drivers MUST have an appointment at a license office, which can be made online on the NCDOT website. They would select “Driver License – First Time” as the type of appointment, then pick an office and select a date and time,” according to a press release from the NCDOT.