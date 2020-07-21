NCDOT waives road test for some drivers 18-years-old and older

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is helping residents hoping to get their driver’s license but have been unable to do so due to closures caused by COVID-19 by waiving road tests for some drivers.
“With the time frame for resuming road tests remaining unknown because of the continued impact of COVID-19 cases, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) will begin waiving road tests for qualified drivers who are 18 or older, starting Wednesday, July 22. These drivers MUST have an appointment at a license office, which can be made online on the NCDOT website. They would select “Driver License – First Time” as the type of appointment, then pick an office and select a date and time,” according to a press release from the NCDOT.
Drivers will still need to present all required documents for a new driver and ensure they meet the requirements for a waiver.
“The waiver is allowed under new emergency administrative rules language that states “during a pandemic where an executive order is in place, the requirement of a road test may be waived if previous driver training and/or safe driving records can be established,‘” according to NCDOT.
The waiver does not apply to everyone however, drivers have to meet certain requirements before getting their Class C license, and they will only be in place until the DMV resumes road tests, which is expected to happen when the state enters ‘phase three’ of reopening.
According to the NCDOT, “The waiver will be available to drivers who need a regular Class C license and meet at least one of these conditions:
- Currently hold a Level I permit, are at least 18 years old, and meet all requirements to obtain the Level II Limited Provisional License including not being convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.
- Have received training and passed a driving course from a certified N.C. driving school approved by the Division within the previous 12 months and have not been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.
- Previously held a N.C. driver’s license that has not been expired more than one renewal cycle and was in good standing at the time of expiration.
- For drivers who are 18-65 years old – not expired more than eight years.
- For drivers who are 66 or older – not expired more than five years.
- Are from any other state, district or territory that has N.C. license reciprocity. They must provide their most recent license and a certified five-year driving record.”
