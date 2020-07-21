NCDOT to close Rockhill Road in Castle Hayne on Wednesday

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers in Castle Hayne should expect a road closure of Rockhill Road starting Wednesday morning.
“Rockhill Road near the intersection of Castle Hayne Road (N.C. 133) is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. July 22 and reopen by 5 p.m. the same day. The recommended detour will send motorists onto Stoney Road, Bountiful Lane/Oakley Road and Castle Hayne Road,” according to the NCDOT.
The closure is to allow for the installation of an underground storage tank. Drivers are being cautioned to plan for delays and longer commute times.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.