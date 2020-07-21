Homicide investigation underway after body of Tabor City man found in Loris area field, authorities say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a field outside of Loris on Monday, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to Armview Road around 3 p.m. Monday for reports of a body being found.
Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived on scene and confirmed the initial reports received by 911, HCPD officials said. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 29-year-old Jakeem Bryant, of Tabor City, N.C. She said he died at approximately 1 a.m. on July 18.
Information regarding his cause of death will be released following an autopsy set for Thursday, according to Willard.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
