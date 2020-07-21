First Alert Forecast: the tropics are heating up, too...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Please pour yourself a tall, cool glass of water and settle in for the sweltering local details and learn how the tropics are bubbling up, too...
Tuesday: Expect another round of sizzling sun, hot southwest breezes, high temperatures in the lower and middle to locally upper 90s, and heat index values peaking in the blistering 100 to 108 range. Odds for a cooling storm are 20 to 30%.
Later this week: Daily temperatures should ought to regularly ping the 90s amid storm chances of 20 to 30% Wednesday and Thursday and 40 to 50% Friday. Remember, storms that develop amid heat waves tend to be heavy and highly electric!
Atlantic tropical feature: A low pressure system nearing the eastern Caribbean islands is generating modest thunderstorm activity around a twisting center. Development of this feature is possible but downstream Carolina impacts appear unlikely.
Gulf of Mexico tropical feature: A low pressure system near Cuba continues to generate disorganized thunderstorms and, as it worms its way over warm Gulf of Mexico water, has a chance to organize before nearing Texas or Louisiana late this week.
Catch your First Alert Forecast for Wilmington for the next seven days – including the final weekend of July! – right here. Or, whenever you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days to whatever location you like with your WECT Weather App.
