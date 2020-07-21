County officials finalizing proclamation to limit hours of alcohol sales in Charlotte, some other towns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials are finalizing a proclamation to limit the hours of alcohol sales in Charlotte and a few other towns in the county.
In a letter to the Board of County Commissioners on the morning of July 15, County Manager Dena R. Diorio says that the county, the City of Charlotte and three of the county’s towns had agreed to expanding restrictions.
Diorio said the Policy Group decided to move forward with the recommendation to prohibit alcohol sales after 10 p.m.
The county manager said county, city and towns of Davidson, Matthews and Mint Hill would all sign in support.
As of now, Diorio says Cornelius, Huntersville and Pineville have decided not to sign on.
“We are currently drafting the language that will be signed by the BOCC Chair and the respective Mayors. The start date of the change is dependent on how quickly we can agree on the language and give proper notice to the impacted establishments,” the letter read.
Diorio says the group has agreed that the restrictions will remain in place as long as North Carolina remains in Phase 2 which for now runs until Aug. 7.
On Friday, July 17, Diorio sent an email stating that the revised proclamation prohibiting alcohol sales was being finalized. That proclamation was to then be sent to State EM for legal review.
Once approved, the proclamation will be distributed for signature.
The county manager says officials will hold a media availability this week when the document is finalized and executed.
