Columbus County leaders deny Sheriff’s request to reallocate money earmarked for new positions to give raises

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners denied a request brought forward by Sheriff Jody Greene that would have re-purposed money already allocated to create new positions within the department.
Greene requested the board allow the money, which has already been approved for salaries four five new positions, be re-purposed to give current employees a raise.
Leaders denied the request and said the money will be budgeted for the positions of four new deputy bailiffs, and one new corrections bailiff.
Commissioners said they were advised by by the UNC School of Government that the sheriff could not use money that had been budgeted for new positions for current employees. Furthermore, the need for additional bailiffs in the county at the courts was discussed previously and that need still stands.
