Bladen Co. man returns home from the store and finds suspects trying to steal his electronics, deputies say

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County man returning home after a quick trip to the store found four people who had broken into his residence and were stealing his belongings, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the incident happened on Sweet Home Church Road, north of Elizabethtown, Monday morning.
The homeowner found that the suspects broke into his home through a window, and were trying to steal laptops, watches, and a television set.
Deputies responded to the scene and arrested Justin Edward Williams, 32, of Benson, Megan Elizabeth Smith, 30, of Roseboro, Brittany Danielle McLeod, 30, of Benson, and Anthony Joe Hall, 43, of Salemburg.
All four suspects were charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit larceny.
They each received $25,000 bonds.
