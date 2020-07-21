Audience grows for documentary about 1898 massacre ‘Wilmington on Fire’

“The reason the protesters are out there, they want to address some of these inequities that are still lasting and going on in Wilmington,” he said. “People, they see it every day, whether it’s the education system, whether it’s through the business sector, the job market, all over in all realms of Wilmington you see that. All that stems from the 1898 massacre. What we’re seeing now is a lot of people starting to rise up to say, ‘Enough is enough.' Not just in the African-American community but you’ve seen that spirit of 1897 come back, before the massacre happened, when you had white and black people merging together in this fusion movement and I’m starting to see that more than ever in Wilmington - a rebirth of a fusion movement of white and black people coming together.”